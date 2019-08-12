Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $77.54. 1,255,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,688. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.