Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of VV traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $132.85. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.34 and a one year high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

