Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 462,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.