Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 88.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 806,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 216,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 108,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 450.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 491,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524,205. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.21.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

