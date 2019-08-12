Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.44. 2,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.