Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.71. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,477. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42.

