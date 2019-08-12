Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 8,070 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $97,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $113,759.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Wayside Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

