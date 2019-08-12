Waves Community Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,572.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $13,572.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

