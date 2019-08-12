Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 178,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,528. The firm has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.