Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $25.96 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $25.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007699 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001743 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.