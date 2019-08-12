Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI) Trading Down 0.8%

Wam Microcap Ltd (ASX:WMI) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.21 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.22 ($0.87), approximately 109,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.25.

About Wam Microcap (ASX:WMI)

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

