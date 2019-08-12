Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 188,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $309.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

