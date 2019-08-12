Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 251,933 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,499,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,161. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $309.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

