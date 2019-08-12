Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wajax (TSE:WJX) has been given a C$17.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:WJX traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.17.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

