Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTRH. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.68 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Waitr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of WTRH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

In other Waitr news, insider Joseph Stough acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter valued at $5,235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

