W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

