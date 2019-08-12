Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,683. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $761.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

