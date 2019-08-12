Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $142.50. Volkswagen shares last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 676,859 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.21 ($214.20).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

