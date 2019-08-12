Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.21 Million Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Strategic Education by 68.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.09. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $535,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,329.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.