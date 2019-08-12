Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,300 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,504,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after acquiring an additional 214,475 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,205,000 after acquiring an additional 131,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,205. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 1.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 8,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 14,313 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,531,634.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,707,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

