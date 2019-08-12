Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.27 Million Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 75,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,952. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

