Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.13 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,846,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point set a $56.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

IEX:IBKR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.50. 48,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

