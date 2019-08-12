Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.02 Million Stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of FGL worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in FGL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FGL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FGL by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FGL by 10,630.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of FGL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of FGL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 7,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

