Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 5.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,551,000 after buying an additional 72,356 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,445,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 331,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rogers by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

