Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 69,526 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285,638 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 69,526 shares during the quarter. 3D Systems makes up about 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.67% of 3D Systems worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,193 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,013 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,722 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

NYSE DDD remained flat at $$7.11 on Monday. 809,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,413. The company has a market capitalization of $827.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.