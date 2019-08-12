Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 237,989 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237,989 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.79% of Euronet Worldwide worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $153.79. 7,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.