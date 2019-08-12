Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRAY. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 147,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

