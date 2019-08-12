View Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. View has a total market capitalization of $256,080.00 and $1,358.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, View has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One View token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01248947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000412 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official website for View is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly

Buying and Selling View

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

