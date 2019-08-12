VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,416. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.