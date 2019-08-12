Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $152,400 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 448,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.37. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

