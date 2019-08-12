Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of VBTX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. Veritex has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $7,033,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $3,632,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veritex by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

