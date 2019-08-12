Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEC. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.30. 59,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,568. The company has a market capitalization of $500.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.83. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vectrus by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

