Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,183,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,090,000 after purchasing an additional 247,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,415,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 185,907 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.34. 125,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $84.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

