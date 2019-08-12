Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.22. The company had a trading volume of 228,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

