Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.39. 333,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

