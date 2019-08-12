Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.