Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 85,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

