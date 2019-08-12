VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.85

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 20419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

