VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.85

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 20419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

