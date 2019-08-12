Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 17,154 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 256,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.