Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 5.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $29,327.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,386.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $48,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,054 over the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $125.33. 1,230,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,598. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.49.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

