Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,003,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,455,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,445 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. 452,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,929. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

