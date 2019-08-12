Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,390,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,983,849,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,787,000 after purchasing an additional 374,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,163,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $79.54. 672,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,115. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

