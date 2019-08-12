ValuEngine Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Sell

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

