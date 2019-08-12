Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading 14.5% Higher

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.76, 444,158 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 214,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.67 million and a PE ratio of -31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26.

About Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

