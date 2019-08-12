Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Down 26.5% in July

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,040. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 252,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

