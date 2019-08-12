United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

United Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Insurance to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

United Insurance stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,258 shares of company stock worth $450,862. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UIHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

