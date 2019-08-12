UMB Bank N A MO Sells 486 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

