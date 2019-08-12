UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,458 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 33.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

CAT traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.21. 208,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

