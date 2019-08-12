UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 768 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,797 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after acquiring an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $915,425,000 after acquiring an additional 240,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

