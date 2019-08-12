UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,430. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

